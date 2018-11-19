Rahul Gandhi suffering from Narendra Modi-phobia, says Amit shah

By: | Published: November 19, 2018 3:07 PM

The BJP has been in power in Madhya Pradesh for the last 15 years and the Congress under Rahul Gandhi wants to stop Shivraj Singh Chauhan from coming back to power for the fourth term

Amit shah, MP polls, MP polls 2018, madhya pradesh polls, rahul gandhi, tahul gandhi madhya pradesh
The state will vote on November 28 and the results will be declared on December 11. (PTI)

The political campaign has entered the last stage with leaders from both the national parties —BJP and Congress— taking on each other in poll-bound states. Addressing a rally in Narsinghpur city of Madhya Pradesh, BJP President Amit Shah on Monday said that Congress President Rahul Gandhi has developed Narendra Modi-phobia.

The BJP chief said: “He (Rahul Gandhi) wants to remove Modi, while we want to remove poverty, unemployment and illiteracy from the country.” He further said that the Modi government launched 129 developmental schemes in the last four years but where was the account of what the four generations of Gandhi family did when they ruled the country.

Shah said that Rahul Gandhi uttered Prime Minister Modi’s name 44 times in his 22-minute speech in a recent rally. “I am wondering whether he is campaigning for the BJP or the Congress,” Shah said. The Congress chief has addressed multiple rallies in the poll-bound state. He has been targeting the Prime Minister over Rafale deal, farm distress and alleged favour to industrialist.

The state will vote on November 28 and the results will be declared on December 11. The BJP has been in power in Madhya Pradesh for the last 15 years and the Congress under Rahul Gandhi wants to stop Shivraj Singh Chauhan from coming back to power for the fourth term

