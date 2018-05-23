Rahul Gandhi sticks to old guard for MP: After Kamal Nath as CM face, Congress assigns important portfolios to Digvijaya, Satyavrat and Pachauri

The Congress has named senior party leader Digvijay Singh as the chairman of its coordination committee.

It seems that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has decided to rely on party’s experienced leaders over its young guns for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018. After appointing Chindwara MP Kamalnath as its state chief, a designation which also made him the frontrunner for CM post, the Congress has named senior party leader Digvijay Singh as the chairman of its coordination committee. The appointment comes at a time when the central leadership of Congress is trying to thwart an inter-organisational tussle between the different factions of the party.

Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior leader, Satyavrat Chaturvedi, has also been included in the committee. Suresh Pachauri, another prominent leader, was named election planning committee chief.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was reportedly unhappy over Kamal Nath’s appointment, has been made the chief of campaign committee, a post he also held in 2013. The Guna MP and titular king of Gwalior was reportedly eyeing the state chief’s post this time.

Other members in the election campaign committee include names of Kantilal Bhuria, a former minister in Manmohan Singh government, Vivek Tankha, MP and Supreme Court lawyer, and Arun Yadav, former state chief. All the leaders are considered as the old guards of the party in state.

The appointments come at a when the party has been making efforts to unite disparate factions in the state ahead of the crucial elections.

Gandhi has also set up a number of other committees in a bid smoothen the way party machinery works in the elections. The party has made a manifesto committee, to be chaired by Rajendra Singh and Tankha. Meenakshi Natarajan will be its vice chairperson and Narendra Nahata its convener.

Hazarilal Raghuvanshi will head the disciplinary action committee, with Chandra Prabash Shekhar as a co-chairman. The media and communications committee will be chaired by Manak Aggarwal. The Congress chief also approved the appointment of 20 district presidents in the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee. Congress is out of power in the state for the past 15 years. The term of Shivraj Singh-led state government will come to an end in January 2019 and the polls are due to be held in the state later this year.