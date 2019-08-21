Rahul Gandhi steps up in Chidambaram’s defence, flays Modi govt for misusing ED, CBI against former FM

Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the Modi government is using CBI, ED and media to character assassinate P Chidambaram.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the Narendra Modi government for misusing government agencies against opposition leaders. In a tweet, over 20 hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant relief to P Chidambaram in the INX Media case, Rahul said that the government agencies are indulging in character assassination of the former Union minister.

“Modi’s government is using the ED, CBI & sections of a spineless media to character assassinate Mr Chidambaram. I strongly condemn this disgraceful misuse of power,” he said.

Rahul’s tweet comes immediately after the Indian National Congress said on its official Twitter handle that the party stands by Chidambaram in his fight.

On Wednesday morning, Chidambaram’s lawyers moved a plea contesting High Court’s order before the court of Justice NV Ramana who sent the file to CJI Ranjan Gogoi to hear the urgent mentioning of the Congress leader’s bail plea. “I am sending it to the Chief Justice of India. He will pass orders,” Justice Ramana told senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED and CBI, told the bench that it is a case of money laundering of “monumental magnitude”.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media case, triggering speculation that he may be arrested by the CBI and ED soon. A battery of Congress lawyers led by Kapil Sibal then moved the Supreme Court challenging the HC’s order where they were told to move an application on Wednesday morning.

Later in the evening, CBI and ED teams visited Chidambaram’s residence in Jor Bagh area of the national capital but he was unavailable. The CBI then pasted a notice the wall of his house, asking the former Finance minister to present himself before the agency within two hours. When Chidambaram didn’t appear before the CBI, the agency officials again visited his house on Wednesday morning but he was not present there.

Meanwhile, the ED has also issued fresh lookout circular against Chidambaram to restrict his movement across land, air and seaports.