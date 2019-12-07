‘Man running this country believes in violence, indiscriminate power’: Rahul Gandhi’s big charge

Rahul Gandhi is currently on a tour of his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad. (Photo/ANI)

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a fierce attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi while accusing him of failing to prevent rising violence in the country. Speaking at an event in Kerala’s Sultan Bathery, Rahul, without naming PM Modi, said that the person running the country ‘believes in violence’.

Rahul Gandhi, who is on a tour of his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad, went on to add that people belonging to the minority community are being attacked and there is a ‘breakdown of institutional structures’ in the country.

“You have seen the increase in violence across the country, lawlessness and atrocities against women. Everyday we read about some woman being raped, molested, thrashed. Violence against minority communities, hatred being spread against them. Violence against Dalits, thrashing them, cutting off their arms. Atrocities against Tribals, snatching their land. There is a reason for this dramatic increase in violence,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“There is a reason for this breakdown of our institutional structures, a reason that people are taking law into their own hands. It is because the man who is running this country believes in violence and indiscriminate power,” news agency ANI quoted the former Congress president, as saying.

Rahul Gandhi’s statement comes a day after all four accused in the Hyderabad rape and murder case were killed by the police in an early morning encounter on Friday. The cops said the accused attacked them and tried to flee forcing them to open fire. The incident triggered a wave of reactions across the country with some hailing the police action, while others describing it as ‘extra judicial killing’. The matter also witnessed a charged up debate in both the Houses of Parliament on Friday.

Several leaders such as former Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati, BJP leader Uma Bharti, Rajya Sabha member Jaya Bachchan, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia hailed the Telangana Police for the their action. However, others like Shashi Tharoor, Maneka Gandhi raised concerns over the incident.

“Agree in principle. We need to know more, for instance if the criminals were armed, the police may have been justified in opening fire preemptively. Until details emerge we should not rush to condemn. But extra-judicial killings are otherwise unacceptable in a society of laws,” Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor had tweeted.