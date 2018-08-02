Rahul Gandhi slams Sushma Swaraj on Doklam issue, says EAM ‘prostrated herself before Chinese power’

Rahul Gandhi said that it is amazing how quickly Sushma Swaraj buckled. (Source: PTI)

A day after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that the face-off between India and China over Doklam was resolved through “diplomatic maturity without losing any ground” and status quo has been maintained, Congress president Rahul Gandhi shot back at the Bharatiya Janata Party leader. In a tweet on Thursday morning, Rahul Gandhi said that it is amazing how quickly Sushma Swaraj buckled and added that country’s jawans have been betrayed on the border.

“Amazing how a lady like Sushma ji has buckled and prostrated herself in front of Chinese power. Absolute subservience to the leader means our brave jawan has been betrayed on the border,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

This came after Swaraj told the Lok Sabha that the main objective of the informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Wuhan was to ensure mutual comfort, mutual understanding and mutual trust between the two leaders and all the three objectives have been achieved.

Amazing how a lady like Sushma ji has buckled and prostrated herself in front of Chinese power. Absolute subservience to the leader means our brave jawan has been betrayed on the border. #Doklamhttps://t.co/UALkmH0jZ1 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 2, 2018

“We have resolved the Doklam issue with diplomatic maturity without losing any ground. There is no change in the status quo (on the ground). There is not an iota of change. The face off at sight has been resolved on August 28, 2017,” she said during the Question Hour.

The external affairs minister said the Wuhan informal summit was held without any agenda and without having any objective to discuss any specific issue. She added that three main objectives were to ensure mutual comfort, mutual understanding and mutual trust.

After the EAM’s statement, Congress had demanded a statement from PM Narendra Modi in Parliament on the Chinese presence in Dokalam. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had accused the government of “managing headlines” and claimed that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s statement on Dokalam in Parliament “hides more than it reveals”.

“In national interest, the Congress demands that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement and take the nation into confidence by placing the entire spectrum of facts on the floor of Parliament. The PM must tell his government’s policy on demilitarising the Doklam plateau,” he had said.