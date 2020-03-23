Rahul Gandhi slams Modi government’s ‘ill-handling’ of Covid-19, smells criminal conspiracy

Coronavirus outbreak: Rahul Gandhi slams Modi government over poor handling of situation.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday stepped up his attack on the Modi government over what he termed as its “i’ll-preparedness” to fight coronavirus. Rahul said that the situation in the country amid the Covid-19 outbreak has worsened further and went on to accuse the government of ignoring the World Health Organization’s guidelines.

Rahul said that there is a lack of ventilators and surgical masks and thus giving rise to black marketing. He even smelled a criminal conspiracy behind the government’s decision to not stock enough ventilators and surgical masks.

“Respected Prime Minister ji, WHO’s suggestion. Rather than keeping a sufficient stock of ventilators and surgical masks, why didn’t the Indian government allow their import till March 19?” he asked in a tweet posted in Hindi.

“Which forces prompted this mess? Isn’t this a criminal conspiracy?” the former Congress president questioned in the same tweet.

His tweet came following reports that there are around 40,000 working ventilators available in the country and if situation reaches the third stage, it will be inadequate to handle the situation. According to the Ministry of Health, the number of Covid-19 patients in the country has mounted to 415 today. Seven people have died so far.

Earlier, Rahul had mocked PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Janata curfew’ appeal, saying that clapping will not help the daily wage workers and small and medium entrepreneurs.

“The coronavirus is a big attack on our fragile economy. Small and medium entrepreneurs and our daily wage workers are the most affected. Clapping will not help them. Today there is a need for cash relief and tax sops, besides relief in repayment of loans as part of a big economic package. Take immediate steps,” he had tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, the Congress has demanded special incentives for those who are wholeheartedly taking part in the fight against Covid-19.