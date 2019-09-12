Rahul Gandhi slams FM’s ‘millennials’ theory, says govt needs concrete plan to revive economy

Rahul Gandhi

A day after former prime minister Manmohan Singh blamed the government’s demonetisation decision and the hurried implementation of the Goods and Services Tax for the current economic situation, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi today jumped into the ring saying that the need of the hour is not propaganda, but a concrete plan to fix the economy.

“What India needs isn’t propaganda, manipulated news cycles and foolish theories about millennials, but a concrete plan to #FixTheEconomy that we can all get behind,” he tweeted on Thursday, days after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman put part of the blame of the fall in sales in the auto sector on the “millenial mindset” which appeared to prefer using taxi services like Uber and Ola instead of buying a car.

“Automobile industry is now affected by BS6 and the mindset of millennials, who now prefer to have Ola or Uber rather than committing to buying an automobile,” The minister was quoted as saying by ANI recently.

In his tweet, Rahul Gandhi also tagged an interview of Manmohan Singh that appeared in a national daily. In his interview, the former economist PM observed that the government must simplify as well as rationalise GST, revive the agriculture sector and also and take care of the lack of credit for capital creation.

What India needs isn’t propaganda, manipulated news cycles & foolish theories about millennials, but a concrete plan to #FixTheEconomy that we can all get behind. Acknowledging that we have a problem is a good place to start.https://t.co/mAycubTxy1 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 12, 2019

In recent months, the automobile sector has seen a drop in sales with the worst performance seen in August this year across categories. As per the data shared by the industry body SIAM, the sale of passenger vehicles have dipped by 41.09 percent.

The finance minister, while briefing the media on ‘100 days of Bold initiatives and decisive actions taken by the Government’, obseved that the fall in sales to the rollout of the BS-VI emission norms and the “mindset of the Millenials” behind the drop in auto sales.