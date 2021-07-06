Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over Rafale deal, petrol price hike, PSU disinvestment

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has hit out at the Modi government over the fresh allegations in the Rafale jets deal with France, increase in petrol, diesel prices and the disinvestment of PSUs and PSBs. Slamming the Centre on the issues, Rahul Gandhi said that those who question the government are jailed.

“Fill in the blank: Mitron wala Rafale hai, tax wasooli-mehenga tel hai, PSU-PSB ki andhi sell hai, sawal karon to jail hai, Modi sarkar….hai, (Rafale is of friends, oil is costly due to tax collection, PSU-PSB are being sold blindly, those who question are jailed, Modi government has …..” said Rahul Gandhi, leaving the last line for the readers to fill and interpret. Many Congress leaders filled the blank by saying that the Modi government has failed.

The Rafale deal returned to the spotlight last week after a corruption probe was ordered into it by the Public Prosecution Services of France.

Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi shared a video interview of an investigative journalist who claimed to have been informed that the Modi government proposed the name of Reliance as an offset partner and there was no choice. “Truth can’t be silenced. Unlike ‘Modia’,” said Rahul Gandhi sharing the video.

He also conducted a poll on his Twitter handle in which he asked the voters the reasons why the Modi government is not ready for a JPC probe and the options included guilt conscience, Saving friends, JPC doesn’t need RS seat.

The Congress has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee(JPC) probe into the Rafale deal. Yesterday, former defence minister AK Antony said that the government has no option but to order a JPC probe into Rafale deal.

“French Public Prosecution Services has now appointed a Judge to investigate the corruption, influence paddling and brazen favouritism in the 36 aircrafts Rafale deal,” said Antony, adding that prima facie corruption in the deal is now apparent.