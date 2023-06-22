Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for calling all-party meet on Manipur in PM Modi’s absence

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the BJP-ruled central government for organising an all-party meet on the Manipur issue at a time when the Prime Minister will not be present in the country.

“Manipur has been burning for 50 days, but the Prime Minister remained silent. An all-party meeting was called when the Prime Minister himself was not in the country! Clearly, this meeting is not important for the Prime Minister,” Rahul tweeted.

Also Read: ‘Deep wound in the conscience of our nation’: Sonia Gandhi appeals for peace and harmony in Manipur

Union Home minister on Wednesday convened an all-party meeting to discuss the Manipur situation on June 24. The Prime Minister will conclude his three-day visit to the US on June 23, before heading to Egypt on a two-day visit.

The Opposition has criticised PM Modi for silence on the ethnic clashes in Manipur and Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi said that the violence had left a “deep wound” on the conscience of the nation.

Also Read: Stop violence or face consequences: Manipur CM on firing at Army jawan

Reacting to the developments, Mamata Bannerjee suggested that the Centre’s outreach was too little too late.

“It’s too late now…I got a reply yesterday, after the all-party meeting was called. I will be sending Derek O’Brien to that meeting,” she said.

VIDEO | "It's too late now; I had also written a letter that I want to visit Manipur for peace purposes. I got a reply yesterday, after the all-party meeting was called. I will be sending Derek O'Brien in that meeting," says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on all-party meet called… pic.twitter.com/6TEz8axJ55 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 22, 2023

Last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was on a four-day visit to Manipur from May 29 and also met the members of Kuki and Meitei communities. He had also announced the establishment of a peace-committee on June 10, chaired by Governor Anusuiya Uikey.

The violence so far has claimed over a 100 lives and left several others injured. The deepening ethnic fault-lines have seen mob attacks on the residential quarters of elected ministers, including many BJP leaders.

The initial clashes began from May 3 to 5 after a conflict between the Meitei and Kuki tribes. Since then, reports of violence have continued to emerge in various districts of Manipur.