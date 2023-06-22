scorecardresearch
Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for calling all-party meet on Manipur in PM Modi’s absence

Union Home minister on Wednesday convened an all-party meeting to discuss the Manipur situation on June 24.

Written by India News Desk
Rahul Gandhi| Amit Shah| Narendra Modi
Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over organising an all-party meet for Manipur (File Photo)

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the BJP-ruled central government for organising an all-party meet on the Manipur issue at a time when the Prime Minister will not be present in the country.

“Manipur has been burning for 50 days, but the Prime Minister remained silent. An all-party meeting was called when the Prime Minister himself was not in the country! Clearly, this meeting is not important for the Prime Minister,” Rahul tweeted.

Union Home minister on Wednesday convened an all-party meeting to discuss the Manipur situation on June 24. The Prime Minister will conclude his three-day visit to the US on June 23, before heading to Egypt on a two-day visit.

The Opposition has criticised PM Modi for silence on the ethnic clashes in Manipur and Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi said that the violence had left a “deep wound” on the conscience of the nation.

Reacting to the developments, Mamata Bannerjee suggested that the Centre’s outreach was too little too late.

“It’s too late now…I got a reply yesterday, after the all-party meeting was called. I will be sending Derek O’Brien to that meeting,” she said.

Last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was on a four-day visit to Manipur from May 29 and also met the members of Kuki and Meitei communities. He had also announced the establishment of a peace-committee on June 10, chaired by Governor Anusuiya Uikey.

The violence so far has claimed over a 100 lives and left several others injured. The deepening ethnic fault-lines have seen mob attacks on the residential quarters of elected ministers, including many BJP leaders.

The initial clashes began from May 3 to 5 after a conflict between the Meitei and Kuki tribes. Since then, reports of violence have continued to emerge in various districts of Manipur.

First published on: 22-06-2023 at 16:32 IST

