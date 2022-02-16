Rahul Gandhi slams AAP’s Delhi govt, accuses it of ignoring pain of Anganwadi workers

Anganwadi workers in Delhi have been staging an indefinite strike for over two weeks now outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence demanding an increase in honorarium.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government over the plight of Anganwadi workers in the national capital. Hitting out at the AAP, the former Congress president said that the Delhi government doesn’t understand people’s pain. He justified the Anganwadi worker’s fight.

“The Delhi government does not understand the pain of the people. The fight for the rights of Anganwadi workers is absolutely right. They worked during COVID without caring for their lives. But the CM of Delhi is neither giving them enough salary, nor time, nor respect. Common man only for the name,” said Rahul Gandhi.

दिल्ली सरकार जनता के दर्द नहीं समझती। आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं के हक़ की लड़ाई एकदम सही है।

कोविड में अपनी जान की परवाह ना करते हुए इन्होंने जन सेवा की।



लेकिन दिल्ली के CM ना तो उन्हें पर्याप्त वेतन दे रहे हैं, ना समय, ना सम्मान।



नाम के आम आदमी! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 16, 2022

According to reports, the Delhi government has warned them of stricter action if they fail to return to work. The Delhi Police has also filed an FIR in connection with the protest saying it has been held without permission.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that legal action has been initiated under IPC Section 188 and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

There are around 20,000 Anganwadi workers and helpers across the national capital. According to a report in The Hindu, the Delhi government has decided to hold a meeting with the Anganwadi workers on May 21 and the concerned minister will also be a part of it.