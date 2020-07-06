Rahul Gandhi skipped all parliamentary committee meetings on defence, but demoralises armed forces: JP Nadda

JP Nadda accuses Rahul of trying to demoralise the nation and questioning the valour of armed forces.

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Monday launched a stinging attack on senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not attending even a single meeting of the Parliament’s Standing Committee on Defence since it was set up. In a tweet shared on Monday morning, Nadda accused Rahul of trying to demoralise the nation and questioning the valour of armed forces.

“Rahul Gandhi does not attend a single meeting of the Standing Committee on Defence. But sadly, he continues to demoralise the nation, question the valour of our armed forces and do everything that a responsible opposition leader should not do,” Nadda tweeted.

Calling Rahul a dynast, Nadda said that the Congress leader belongs to that glorious dynastic tradition “where as far as defence is concerned, committees don’t matter, only commissions do”. He made this comment while referring to the Gandhi family’s involvement in several defence deals and scams including the infamous Bofors scandal.

The BJP leader said that the Congress has many deserving members who understand parliamentary matters but “one dynasty will never let such leaders grow”.

He then went on to say that it is “really sad” that the Congress is immersed in devotion to ‘one family’.

Nadda’s tweets came after reports claiming that Rahul Gandhi has attended none of the committee’s meetings so far. The committee has met six times since the Lok Sabha elections last year.

Rahul Gandhi has been leading Congress’ criticism of the Modi government over a host of issues, including the standoff between Indian and Chinese militaries in Ladakh.