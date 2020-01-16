Rahul Gandhi should work hard, spend 15 hours in Congress office: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (IE photo)

Sanjay Raut on Rahul Gandhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should work hard and spend at least 15 hours in the office and dedicate himself to the party, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said in advice to the former Congress president. Raut, whose party shares power with the Congress and NCP, also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a very hard-working man and there is no advice that he could give him.

At an event organised by Lokmat on Wednesday, Raut was asked what advice he would like to offer to a wide array of political leaders. “Rahul Gandhi is good at heart, but he should spend at least 15 hours in the party office,” Raut said, when asked for his response in the context of the former Congress president.

Rahul Gandhi had stepped down as Congress president following the party’s dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections held last year. Rahul had led an aggressive campaign against the Prime Minister but failed to make an impact. He has often been termed a “reluctant politician” by many political observers and the BJP has often targetted him over his frequent visits abroad.

Raut’s comment on Rahul Gandhi also seems to suggest that the Congress leader should spare more time for his party affairs and his presence in office could give party workers much-needed access to him.

On Prime Minister Modi, Raut said he is a hard-working man and there is no advice he could offer him, but did say that he should keep an eye on what his colleagues in the cabinet are up to. “I do not have the right to give him any advice. He is the prime minister. But as a journalist, I would like to say that he should check what is going on among his colleagues,” Raut said.

Referring to BJP president Amit Shah, Raut said the Home Minister is a “staunch nationalist” and commended some of his decisions including the abrogation of Article 370. “But in some cases, he should accept that there is democracy in the country and understand the opposition’s view,” he said.

Known for his outspoken nature, Raut also said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi used to meet yesteryear gangster Karim Lala. Raut was discussing the influence of the underworld and mafia in politics and administration. Raut said there was once a time when the underworld used to decide who would be appointed Police Commissioner and which leader should get what ministerial portfolio.