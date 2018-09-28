Rahul Gandhi should hang his head in shame, says BJP’s Sambit Patra after SC judgment in Bhima-Koregaon case

BJP’s Sambit Patra slams Rahul Gandhi for supporting anti-nationals

Launching a stinging attack on the Congress party and its chief Rahul Gandhi, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today said that the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Bhima-Koregaon case has exposed the real face of Congress and that its president Rahul Gandhi should “hang his head in shame” for “supporting anti-nationals”.

Addressing the media here, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that Rahul Gandhi supports those who try to destroy the nation. “This judgment by the Supreme Court is a win for India. This verdict is also an indictment of Congress,” he said. “Rahul Gandhi should hang his head in shame.”

“The Supreme Court verdict is in the interest of national security,” he said.

The BJP leader also said that the country doesn’t accept the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. He said that during the Congress-led UPA government, ‘urban naxals’ were made the members of the NAC that was headed by Rahul’s mother Sonia Gandhi.

“The Congress party and Rahul Gandhi are ready to compromise with the country’s security to serve their interest,” he added.

Earlier in the day, in a 2:1 majority judgement, the Supreme Court refused to interfere in the arrest of five activists and also declined to set up a SIT into the matter. In its order, the court allowed the Pune police to go ahead with its probe and extended the house arrest of arrested persons by four weeks. The five activists who were arrested by Pune police in connection with the case are Sudha Bhardwaj, Varavara Rao, Gautam Navlakha, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira.