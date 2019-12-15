Rahul Gandhi should drop his surname as it was stolen by his family, says Sambit Patra

By: |
Published: December 15, 2019 5:52:10 PM

Addressing a press conference, Patra said former prime minister Indira Gandhi had called Savarkar "son of soil", while her grandson was referring to him in a derogatory note.

Rahul Gandhi, Sambit Patra, Indira Gandhi, Rahul Savarkar, Savarkar, gandhi surnameBJP leader Sambit Patra claimed on Sunday, a day after the Congress scion refused to apologise for his “rape in India” remark saying he is not “Rahul Savarkar”. (IE photo)

Rahul Gandhi should drop his surname as it was “stolen” by his family for political gains, BJP leader Sambit Patra claimed on Sunday, a day after the Congress scion refused to apologise for his “rape in India” remark saying he is not “Rahul Savarkar”.

Addressing a press conference, Patra said former prime minister Indira Gandhi had called Savarkar “son of soil”, while her grandson was referring to him in a derogatory note. “They stole the Gandhi name for political gains. He should give up the name of Gandhi. You (Rahul Gandhi) are a political deserter,” Patra alleged.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Rahul Gandhi should drop his surname as it was stolen by his family, says Sambit Patra
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1AAP’s 4 Lok Sabha candidates likely to contest upcoming Delhi assembly elections
2Subramanian Swamy on Rahul’s ‘Savarkar’ jibe: Congress making easy for BJP to be dismissive
3PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Patel on death anniversary