Rahul Gandhi should drop his surname as it was stolen by his family, says Sambit Patra

Rahul Gandhi should drop his surname as it was “stolen” by his family for political gains, BJP leader Sambit Patra claimed on Sunday, a day after the Congress scion refused to apologise for his “rape in India” remark saying he is not “Rahul Savarkar”.

Addressing a press conference, Patra said former prime minister Indira Gandhi had called Savarkar “son of soil”, while her grandson was referring to him in a derogatory note. “They stole the Gandhi name for political gains. He should give up the name of Gandhi. You (Rahul Gandhi) are a political deserter,” Patra alleged.