Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who was part of a delegation that was not allowed to visit Jammu and Kashmir, today shared a video of what happened at Srinagar airport on Saturday. Posting the video on Twitter, he wrote: “It’s been 20 days since the people of Jammu & Kashmir had their freedom & civil liberties curtailed. Leaders of the Opposition & the Press got a taste of the draconian administration & brute force unleashed on the people of J&K when we tried to visit Srinagar yesterday.”

Among the leaders who were part of the delegation were Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and KC Venugopal, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, Tiruchi Siva (DMK), Sharad Yadav (LJD), Dinesh Trivedi (TMC), D Raja (CPI), Majeed Menon (NCP), Manoj Jha (RJD) and D Kupendra Reddy JD(S). These leaders had gone to Jammu and Kashmir to asses the situation as the valley is under curfew and all the key leaders from the regional parties are under house arrest.

However, they were stopped at the Srinagar airport and sent back. Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said that they were doing politics but they should keep the national interest in mind at these times. Malik further said that he had invited Rahul Gandhi out of goodwill but the former Congress chief started doing politics.

After coming back to Delhi, Rahul Gandhi told ANI that he was invited by the Governor to visit Jammu and Kashmir. “I accepted the invitation. We wanted to get a sense of what people are going through, but we weren’t allowed beyond the airport. Press people with us were mishandled, beaten. It’s clear that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir isn’t normal,” he said.

The state is under curfew for close to three weeks following the abrogation of special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.