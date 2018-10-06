Rahul Gandhi sets plank for 2019: BJP’s authoritarianism vs Congress’ liberalism

Gandhi attacked ruling Narendra Modi government for allegedly undermining social harmony and institutional autonomy of the country.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday set the tone for 2019 Lok Sabha elections saying it would be a fight between perceived authoritarianism of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress liberalism of the past 132 years. Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Gandhi attacked ruling Narendra Modi government for allegedly undermining social harmony and institutional autonomy of the country. The Congress chief said that the Modi government had “gone to war with its own people” and the country was paying the hate-filled agenda.

Drawing a distinction between Congress and BJP’s ideology for the nation, the Congress boss added that he does not see India in blocks and believes every countryman is a stakeholder. He further said a single, suffocating ideology is being imposed upon 1.2 billion Indians. “The ideological centre that is fighting the BJP can only be the Congress,” he said.

He also said that he has developed a thick skin and the criticism doesn’t bother him much. “I am ready to take criticisms and questions…. why can’t the prime minister do the same. India desperately needs healing and listening and all sections want it,” he said.

Gandhi also answered a question on the difference between his leadership style and that of his mother, Sonia Gandhi. “I have learned a lot from her, she has taught me to be patient. I used to be much more impatient. She tells me how to be patient, sometimes I tell her she is too patient,” the Congress president said.

Further speaking on the selection of a prime minister in case a grand alliance takes place, Gandhi said it will be a two-stage process and a decision on who will hold the top post will be taken only after the elections are over.

However, Congress chief said he will become prime minister if allies want him. “We have had discussions with allies and what we decided is that this is a two-stage process stage — one is to get together and defeat BJP and stage two is, once the election is over then we will decide what happens,” the Congress chief explained. Probed further, Gandhi said, “If they (allies) want me, sure… I will.”