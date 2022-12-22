Rahul Gandhi scoffs at Health minister’s letter: ‘Centre scared of Bharat Jodo Yatra’

Dismissing the Health minister’s suggestion that he consider suspending the Bharat Jodo Yatra if Covid-19 protocols are not followed, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the Centre was “scared of India learning about the truth” and was making excuses to stop his march.

“It’s their (BJP) new idea, they wrote a letter to me saying COVID is coming and stop the Yatra. Excuses are being made… Covid is spreading… Wear masks…Stop the Yatra… These are all excuses… They want to stop the Yatra… They are scared of India’s strength, they are scared of the truth,” Rahul said today.

On Wednesday, Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote to Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urging them to consider suspending the Bharat Jodo Yatra in view of the surge in Covid cases in other nations. In his letter, the minister referred to participants, including Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, testing positive for Covid-19 after joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Congress had shot back at the Centre, accusing it of selectively targetting Rahul Gandhi and the Bharat Jodo Yatra and wondered if similar letters had also been sent to Yatras being organised by the BJP in Karnataka and Rajasthan.

However, the Health minister condemned the questions raised on his suggestion to Congress stating that such actions acted as an obstruction to him discharging his duties. “I cannot stop discharging my duties because one family thinks it is above the law,” Mandaviya told reporters last evening.