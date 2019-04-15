Rahul Gandhi says willing to give 4 seats to AAP, but Arvind Kejriwal made a U-turn

The Congress is willing to give up 4 Delhi seats to the AAP: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today opened up on the much-debated alliance between his party and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi. Taking to Twitter to put out his stand for the first time since the discussions on a tie-up began, Rahul predicted doom for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi if the two parties were to join hands for the Lok Sabha elections in the national capital.

“An alliance between the Congress & AAP in Delhi would mean the rout of the BJP. The Congress is willing to give up 4 Delhi seats to the AAP to ensure this,” Rahul said on Twitter.

He also took a dig at Delhi CM Kejriwal, squarely putting the blame on the AAP chief for the impasse in the finalisation of this alliance. “But, Mr Kejriwal has done yet another U-turn! Our doors are still open, but the clock is running out,” Rahul said mincing no words on the flip-flops by the AAP on its alliance with the Congress.

The AAP is believed to have told the Congress that the alliance will be based on the condition that it gets 18 seats in a tie-up beyond Delhi. On the AAP’s list of demands is seats in Punjab, Haryana as well as the Chandigarh seat. However, the Congress wanted to join hands with the AAP only in the national capital. Both the parties have expressed the desire to come together to defeat the BJP, which won all seven seats in the last Lok Sabha polls.

The talks for the alliance have been on and off for the last few months. But this is the first time the Congress president has opened up on proposed alliance.