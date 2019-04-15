Rahul Gandhi says willing to give 4 seats to AAP, but Arvind Kejriwal made a U-turn

By: | Updated: April 15, 2019 6:36 PM

Taking to Twitter to put out his stand for the first time since the discussions on a tie-up began, Rahul predicted doom for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi if the two parties were to join hands for the Lok Sabha elections in the national capital.

The Congress is willing to give up 4 Delhi seats to the AAP: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today opened up on the much-debated alliance between his party and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi. Taking to Twitter to put out his stand for the first time since the discussions on a tie-up began, Rahul predicted doom for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi if the two parties were to join hands for the Lok Sabha elections in the national capital.

“An alliance between the Congress & AAP in Delhi would mean the rout of the BJP. The Congress is willing to give up 4 Delhi seats to the AAP to ensure this,” Rahul said on Twitter.

He also took a dig at Delhi CM Kejriwal, squarely putting the blame on the AAP chief for the impasse in the finalisation of this alliance. “But, Mr Kejriwal has done yet another U-turn! Our doors are still open, but the clock is running out,” Rahul said mincing no words on the flip-flops by the AAP on its alliance with the Congress.

The AAP is believed to have told the Congress that the alliance will be based on the condition that it gets 18 seats in a tie-up beyond Delhi. On the AAP’s list of demands is seats in Punjab, Haryana as well as the Chandigarh seat. However, the Congress wanted to join hands with the AAP only in the national capital. Both the parties have expressed the desire to come together to defeat the BJP, which won all seven seats in the last Lok Sabha polls.

The talks for the alliance have been on and off for the last few months. But this is the first time the Congress president has opened up on proposed alliance.

 

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Rahul Gandhi says willing to give 4 seats to AAP, but Arvind Kejriwal made a U-turn
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition