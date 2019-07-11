Rahul Gandhi says terrible situation of farmers; Rajnath Singh counters

Published: July 11, 2019 12:56:13 PM

"There is a terrible situation of farmers in the country. I urge the prime minister to ameliorate problems of farmers in the country," Rahul Gandhi said.

Speaking in Lok Sabha, Gandhi highlighted the problems being faced by farmers in Kerala, particularly in his constituency Wayanad.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday claimed the condition of farmers in the country was “terrible”, a charge countered by Union minister Rajnath Singh, who said people who ran the government for decades were responsible for the situation of farmers.

Speaking during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Gandhi highlighted the problems being faced by farmers in Kerala, particularly in his constituency Wayanad. “There is a terrible situation of farmers in the country. I urge the prime minister to ameliorate problems of farmers in the country,” he said.

Countering Gandhi, the defence minister, who was present in the House, said people who ran the government for decades were responsible for the situation of farmers. Singh said most suicides by farmers took place before the BJP-led government came to power.

He also said following efforts of the Modi government, the income of farmers increased by 20-25 per cent.

