Rahul Gandhi says PM’s apology incomplete till all farmers’ demands are met

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has hit out at the Modi government over the remaining demands of farmers after the withdrawal of the three farm laws. Lashing out at PM Modi, Rahul asked how he planned to atone for his mistake of bringing in anti-farm laws. The former Congress president posed four questions to the prime minister.

“When the PM apologized for bringing anti-farm laws, he should tell Parliament that how will he atone for this? When will the minister involved in the Lakhimpur incident be sacked? When and how much compensation will be given to the martyr farmers? When will the false cases against the satyagrahis be withdrawn? When will MSP law be formed? Without these, the apology is incomplete!” said Rahul Gandhi.

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 3, 2021

The Congress leader’s attack comes weeks after PM Modi apologised to the countrymen while announcing to repeal the farm laws. The Modi government had repealed the three agri laws on the first day of the ongoing winter session.

However, the farmers have refused to end their protest while raising demands like a law to ensure MSP, justice in the Lakhimpur Kheri case, withdrawal of cases registered against farmers and compensation for over 700 farmers who died during the one-year-long agitation. The farmers’ body added that the central government continues to say it has no records of deaths of protesting farmers.

Rahul Gandhi had also slammed the government for not allowing discussion during the withdrawal of the farm laws in Parliament. “Not allowed discussion on the issues of MSP, justice for the martyr Annadata, and the dismissal of the Union Minister in the Lakhimpur case. The government who snatched the right of discussion from Parliament is a coward and failed government,” Rahul Gandhi had said on November 29.

Yesterday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha had said that farmers continue to wait patiently for positive developments and for the government to fulfil their legitimate demands such as a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops and compensation to families of farmers who died during the movement.