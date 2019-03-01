Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi using solemn occasions to target Congress

By: | Updated: March 1, 2019 6:35 PM

Rahul Gandhi said, Our prime minister tells the media that India is united after the Pulwama terror attacks, but immediately targets Congress.

Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi using solemn occasions to target Congress

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he can’t leave aside his public relations exercise even for five minutes. The Congress chief was addressing a public rally in Dhule district of north Maharashtra.

“Our prime minister tells the media that India is united after the Pulwama terror attacks, but immediately targets Congress,” Gandhi said. “India’s prime minister can’t leave aside his public relations (exercise) even for five minutes. That is the difference between him and us,” Gandhi said.

The Congress leader accused Modi of misusing solemn occasions to target the Congress. “He (Modi) does the same (engage in PR exercise) at the war memorial opening,” Gandhi said, referring to Modi opening an all-out attack on the Congress during the opening
ceremony of the National War Memorial in Delhi recently.

Gandhi also ridicules Anil Ambani on the Rafale aircraft deal, saying the industrialist can’t even make a paper plane. Slamming Modi over the Rafale deal, Gandhi said under the Chowkidar’s watch, Rs 30,000 crore went into Anil Ambani’s pockets.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi using solemn occasions to target Congress
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition