Rahul Gandhi says ‘no longer Congress president’, asks party to find replacement soon

Rahul Gandhi failed to win from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, which is considered a Congress bastion.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked the party to find a new party chief at the earliest. “Party should decide on the new president quickly without further delay, I’m nowhere in this process. I have already submitted my resignation and I am no longer the party president,” Gandhi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“The CWC should convene a meeting at the earliest and decide,” Gandhi added.

After a massive defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi had announced on May 25 that he would step down as Congress president.

Since Rahul Gandhi announced his decision to step down as party chief on May 25, over 200 Congress leaders and workers have resigned from their posts.

In the recently held Lok Sabha elections, Congress managed to win on just 52 of the 547 Lok Sabha seats. BJP won with a majority, securing 303 seats. Rahul Gandhi even lost the Amethi seat, which has been a Congress bastion since 1967, to BJP leader Smriti Irani.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera had last week said that many party leaders have resigned, but the prevailing sentiment is that Gandhi should continue as the party president.

On Monday, the chief ministers of the five Congress-ruled states had met Rahul Gandhi urging him to reconsider his decision to quit. During the meeting, Gandhi is said to have come down heavily on Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath for putting the interests of their sons ahead of that of the party.

The drama over Rahul Gandhi’s decision has been going on since May 25, but a resolution is not in sight for at least a week, said a report in the Indian Express.