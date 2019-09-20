‘Amazed!’ Rahul Gandhi says FM’s tax stimulus aimed at making PM’s ‘HowdyModi’ event a hit

Former Congress Rahul Gandhi has slammed PM’s ‘HowdiModi’ event in Houston. (File Photo)

Rahul Gandhi slams ‘HowdiModi’ event: Moments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s decision to slash corporate tax rates as historic, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched a Twitter tirade against the government linking the upcoming ‘HowdyModi’ event with the economic announcement.



“The step to cut corporate tax is historic. It will give a great stimulus to Make In India, attract private investment from across the globe, improve competitiveness of our private sector, create more jobs and result in a win-win for 130 crore Indians,” PM Modi said in a Twitter post after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that corporate tax rates have been cut for companies by almost 10 per cent to 25.17 per cent.

Rahul Gandhi soon took to Twitter to issue a statement slamming the government over the move while linking it with the Prime Minister’s September 22 event in Houston, US where Modi is scheduled to address the Indian diaspora.

Also Read: “Howdy economy doing, Mr Modi?” Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at PM over Houston event

“Amazing what PM is ready to do for a stock market bump during his #HowdyIndianEconomy jamboree. At + 1.4 Lakh Crore Rs. the Houston event is the world’s most expensive event, ever! But, no event can hide the reality of the economic mess “HowdyModi” has driven India into,” the Congress leader said on Twitter.

Rahul Gandhi was not the only Congress leader to raise questions over today’s announcement. Veteran party leader and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh too objected to the timing of the tax rate cut announcement.