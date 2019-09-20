‘Amazed!’ Rahul Gandhi says FM’s tax stimulus aimed at making PM’s ‘HowdyModi’ event a hit

Rahul Gandhi was not the only Congress leader to raise questions over today's announcement. Veteran party leader and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh too objected to the timing of the tax rate cut announcement.
Rahul Gandhi slams ‘HowdiModi’ event: Moments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s decision to slash corporate tax rates as historic, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched a Twitter tirade against the government linking the upcoming ‘HowdyModi’ event with the economic announcement.
“The step to cut corporate tax is historic. It will give a great stimulus to Make In India, attract private investment from across the globe, improve competitiveness of our private sector, create more jobs and result in a win-win for 130 crore Indians,” PM Modi said in a Twitter post after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that corporate tax rates have been cut for companies by almost 10 per cent to 25.17 per cent.
Rahul Gandhi soon took to Twitter to issue a statement slamming the government over the move while linking it with the Prime Minister’s September 22 event in Houston, US where Modi is scheduled to address the Indian diaspora.
Also Read: “Howdy economy doing, Mr Modi?” Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at PM over Houston event
“Amazing what PM is ready to do for a stock market bump during his #HowdyIndianEconomy jamboree. At + 1.4 Lakh Crore Rs. the Houston event is the world’s most expensive event, ever! But, no event can hide the reality of the economic mess “HowdyModi” has driven India into,” the Congress leader said on Twitter.
Amazing what PM is ready to do for a stock market bump during his #HowdyIndianEconomy jamboree.
At + 1.4 Lakh Crore Rs. the Houston event is the world’s most expensive event, ever!
But, no event can hide the reality of the economic mess “HowdyModi” has driven India into.
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 20, 2019
“A headline-itis afflicted, panic-stricken Modi Sarkar has cut corporate tax rates less than 3 months after a Budget and 4 months before the next one. This is welcome but it is doubtful whether investment will revive. This does nothing to dispel fear that pervades in India Inc,” Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.
“Timing of FM announcement dictated by HowdyModi event. PM can now say, ‘I have come to Texas promising lower Taxes’. Is this his ‘trump card’?,” he asked.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.