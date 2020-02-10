Rahul Gandhi says BJP, RSS ideology against reservation after SC order on quota in jobs, promotions

Rahul Gandhi alleged that rights of SC/ST communities are under threat in the BJP rule.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre and the RSS want to end the reservation system. Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, the Wayanad MP alleged that the rights of SC/ST communities are under threat in the BJP rule under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“BJP and RSS ideology is against reservations. They never want SC/STs to progress. They are breaking the institutional structure. I want to tell SC/ST/OBC and Dalits that we will never let reservations come to an end no matter how much Modi Ji or Mohan Bhagwat dream of it,” he said.

The former Congress president’s reaction comes a day after the Supreme Court held that states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments and there is no fundamental right to claim quota in promotions. The top court’s ruling came while dealing with pleas regarding Uttarakhand government’s September 2012 decision to fill all posts in public services without providing reservations to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The Congress was in power in the state at that time.

The Congress party too has said that it disagrees with the Supreme Court’s decision on the issue of reservation in appointments and promotions. Party’s general secretary Mukul Wasnik said that the opposition will raise the issue inside the Parliament.

“The Congress party believes that the appointment of SC/ST people to government posts should not be at the discretion of governments, but it is the fundamental right conferred by the Constitution,” he said.

Congress spokesperson Udit Raj said the matter shows the contradiction between the BJP-led government at the Centre and in the state, as the Centre in a similar case had pushed for reservation in promotions. He said, “The BJP is basically against Dalits and reservation”.