Rahul Gandhi awaits government response for Kailash Mansarovar yatra, MEA says no formal application received

Gandhi had said that the thought struck him when he was travelling to the state in a chartered aircraft that suddenly came down by 8,000 feet.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s Kailash Mansarovar yatra that he had announced in the course of the Karnataka Assembly election campaign is reportedly stuck. While the Congress party has reportedly claimed that Rahul is yet to receive a nod from the External Affairs Ministry to the special permission sought to visit Kailash Mansarovar, the MEA is yet to receive a formal request in this regard. As per a report by The Indian Express, the Congress chief had applied for the permission well after the last date, which was March 23. However, Congress leaders are hopeful that Gandhi will get a permission from the EAM as he is an MP.

However, a report by Indian Today says that MEA is yet to receive a formal request. This year’s Kailash Mansarovar Yatra had started on June 8.

The Congress president has announced his plans to travel Kailash Mansarovar during an election rally in Karnataka. Gandhi had said that the thought struck him when he was travelling to the state in a chartered aircraft that suddenly came down by 8,000 feet. Addressing a rally at Ramlila ground on April 30, Gandhi had announced that he would undertake the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage post-Karnataka Assembly polls. The Congress chief, after ending half-an-hour speech at the ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally, took to the mike again and sought the “permission” of Congress workers. He said that he will need 10-15 days to carry out the yatra.

The pilgrimage to Mt Kailash is organised every year between June and September. “A few days ago, we were on our way to Karnataka in an aircraft. And the aircraft suddenly came down by 8,000 feet. I thought ‘gaadi gayi’ (that it was all over),” Gandhi was quoted as saying by PTI.

“The moment I thought that it was all over, it struck my mind that I have to go to Kailash Mansarovar. So, I would require your leave of 10-15 days after the Karnataka Assembly polls,” he told the gathering at Ramlila Maidan.

On April 26, a chartered plane carrying Gandhi and some others developed a technical snag. In a frightening experience for the leaders onboard, the plane tilted heavily to the left and the altitude dipped steeply with violent shuddering of the aircraft body at 10.45 AM, Gandhi’s close aide Kaushal Vidyarthee, who was travelling with Gandhi, wrote in a letter to state Director General of Police Neelmani N Raju.