Rahul Gandhi ‘save the constitution’ campaign Live Updates: Congress’ latest Dalit outreach in election year

Rahul Gandhi ‘save the constitution’ campaign Live Updates: Upping the ante against the Narendra Modi government over issues pertaining to Dalits, Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), Congress President Rahul Gandhi will today launch the ‘Save the Constitution’ campaign today. Through this nationwide campaign, Gandhi is likely to highlight alleged attacks on the Constitution and Dalits under the BJP-led regime. It has been learnt that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, senior party leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sushil Kumar Shinde and Mallikarjun Kharge will attend the event.

The ‘Save the Constitution’ will continue till April 14, 2019, which is the birth anniversary of Dalit icon Bhim Rao Ambedkar. Congress’s present and former Dalit MPs, zilla parishad, civic bodies and panchayat samitis officials, the party’s office-bearers attached to its regional units will also attend the event.

Track Live Updates of Rahul Gandhi’s save the constitution campaign

10:05 AM: Chairman of Congress’s Scheduled Castes department Nitin Raut has issued a statement. In the statement, he said, “Ever since the RSS-supported BJP came to power at the centre, the Indian Constitution has been under severe attack, in one form or the other, thereby, denying the marginalised sections of society their constitutional rights”.