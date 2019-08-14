‘Maalik, when can I come?’: Rahul Gandhi intensifies Twitter spat with Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik

Satya Pal Malik also accused Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders of responding to fake news. (File Photo)

Rahul Gandhi-Satyapal Malik Twitter war: The verbal duel between former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Jammu and Kashmir Governor continues unabated with the Congress leader shooting another message for Satyapal Malik asking him when can he visit the region. In an apparent snipe at the Governor Malik, Rahul Gandhi addressed him as ‘Maalik’, meaning ‘Master’ and asked when he can visit the state and meet the people. “Dear Maalik ji, I saw your feeble reply to my tweet. I accept your invitation to visit Jammu & Kashmir and meet the people, with no conditions attached. When can I come?” Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Wednesday morning.

The former Congress president’s tweet came hours after Satyapal Malik late on Tuesday accused him of trying to create trouble in Jammu and Kashmir. “Rahul Gandhi is politicising the matter by seeking to bring a delegation of opposition leaders to create further unrest and problems for the common people. He has put forth many conditions for visiting J&K, including meeting mainstream leaders under detention,” a statement issued by the Governor’s office said.

The statement was in response to Rahul Gandhi’s remark seeking “freedom to travel” to meet people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. “Dear Governor Malik, A delegation of opposition leaders & I will take you up on your gracious invitation to visit J&K and Ladakh. We won’t need an aircraft but please ensure us the freedom to travel & meet the people, mainstream leaders and our soldiers stationed over there,” Rahul Gandhi had said in his tweet.

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal too jumped into the scene with a tweet taking a dig at Malik. “Maalikji ke do Maalik hain, Delhi mein baithe hue! Whan se haami aane se rhi (There are two masters of the Master sitting in Delhi! And they would never say yes!),” the RJD said.

Earlier, Satyapal Malik had slammed Rahul Gandhi for claiming that there were reports of violent protests in Jammu and Kashmir against the Centre’s decision to scrap Article 370. Rahul Gandhi had also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assuage the people of the Valley.

Jammu and Kashmir has largely remained out of bounds for Opposition leaders who have been trying to visit the region following the Modi government’s decision to remove Article 370 and bifurcate the hilly state into two Union Territories last week. Section 144 was imposed in large parts of the region since the decision. However, things were slowly limping back to normal. The festival of Eid-al-Adha also passed off peacefully and officials said the restrictions would be removed completely after August 15.

Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh also said that barring a few incident of stone pelting no untoward incident has been reported in the Valley in last one week.