Rahul Gandhi roadshow in Bhopal Live: Congress president to kick off Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2018 campaign today

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday arrived in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal to kick off his party poll campaign for the crucial Assembly Elections in the state expected to be held later this year.

By: | Updated:Sep 17, 2018 2:28 pm
rahul gandhi, rahul gandhi bhopal live updates, rahul gandhi visit to bhopal, rahul gandhi madhya pradesh, mp assembly elections Gandhi is also scheduled to take part in a roadshow and address party workers during his day-long visit to the state capital.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday arrived in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal to kick off his party poll campaign for the crucial Assembly Elections in the state expected to be held later this year. Ahead of the roadshow, Congress supporters described Rahul Gandhi as a devotee of Lord Shiva. Gandhi is also scheduled to take part in a roadshow and address party workers during his day-long visit to the state capital. The Congress chief will then embark on a 15-kilometer-long roadshow from Lalghati Chowk.

14:28 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
Sea of crowd for Rahul Gandhi's roadshow - watch video

13:54 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
Rahul Gandhi's schedule

Rahul Gandhi is all set to embark on a 15-kilometer-long roadshow from Lalghati Chowk, located close to the airport. He will first seek the blessings of more than 11 Hindu priests, state party spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi told PTI on Sunday.

With agency inputs

13:52 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
Rahul Gandhi's schedule

Rahul Gandhi's roadshow, in which he will ride an open vehicle, will conclude at Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd's Dussehra Maidan, where he will interact with party cadres.

13:50 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
Congress Tweets

A sea of enthusiastic supporters greets Congress President Rahul Gandhi as the Congress Sankalp Yatra makes its way through Bhopal.

13:49 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
Rahul Gandhi arrives in Bhopal

Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrives in Bhopal to kickstart the poll campaign with the Congress Sankalp Yatra.

