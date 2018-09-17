Rahul Gandhi roadshow in Bhopal Live: Congress president to kick off Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2018 campaign today

Gandhi is also scheduled to take part in a roadshow and address party workers during his day-long visit to the state capital.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday arrived in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal to kick off his party poll campaign for the crucial Assembly Elections in the state expected to be held later this year. Ahead of the roadshow, Congress supporters described Rahul Gandhi as a devotee of Lord Shiva. Gandhi is also scheduled to take part in a roadshow and address party workers during his day-long visit to the state capital. The Congress chief will then embark on a 15-kilometer-long roadshow from Lalghati Chowk.

