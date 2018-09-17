Rahul Gandhi roadshow in Bhopal Live: Congress president to kick off Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2018 campaign today

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday arrived in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal to kick off his party poll campaign for the crucial Assembly Elections in the state expected to be held later this year. Ahead of the roadshow, Congress supporters described Rahul Gandhi as a devotee of Lord Shiva. Gandhi is also scheduled to take part in a roadshow and address party workers during his day-long visit to the state capital. The Congress chief will then embark on a 15-kilometer-long roadshow from Lalghati Chowk.
Check out the Live Updates of the event here:
Rahul Gandhi is all set to embark on a 15-kilometer-long roadshow from Lalghati Chowk, located close to the airport. He will first seek the blessings of more than 11 Hindu priests, state party spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi told PTI on Sunday.
With agency inputs
Rahul Gandhi's roadshow, in which he will ride an open vehicle, will conclude at Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd's Dussehra Maidan, where he will interact with party cadres.
A sea of enthusiastic supporters greets Congress President Rahul Gandhi as the Congress Sankalp Yatra makes its way through Bhopal.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrives in Bhopal to kickstart the poll campaign with the Congress Sankalp Yatra.