Rahul Gandhi reveals what happened in Congress party when he hugged PM Narendra Modi

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 22, 2018 11:15 PM
rahul gandhi, narendra modi, rahul gandhi hug, rahul gandhi hug modi, rahul gandhi germany, narendra modi, pm narendra modi In his address in Hamburg, Germany, Gandhi also said there is a big job problem in India but the prime minister refuses to see it.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today said some of his own part members did not like it when he hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament.

In his address in Hamburg, Germany, Gandhi also said there is a big job problem in India but the prime minister refuses to see it.

“You have to accept the problem to fix it,” he said.

Gandhi also spoke about India and its progress over the last 70 years.

Referring to his famous hug, after a no-holds-barred attack in a Parliament debate last month, Gandhi said, “When I hugged PM Modi in Parliament, some within my party did not like it.”

Gandhi also talked about his father former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assailants.

“When I saw the man who killed my father lying dead in a field in Sri Lanka, I did not like it, I saw his crying children in him,” he said.

Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) Velupillai Prabhakaran, responsible for the killing of Rajiv Gandhi, was shot dead by Sri Lankan troops in 2009.

