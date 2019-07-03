Rahul Gandhi resignation: Twitter explodes with reactions as Congress president makes exit official

Updated: July 3, 2019 7:18:09 PM

In his open resignation letter, Rahul Gandhi urged the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to entrust a group of people with the task of finding a new president.

Rahul Gandhi, congress leader rahul gandhiRahul Gandhi

As soon as Rahul Gandhi tweeted his four-page ‘official’ resignation as the Congress president on Wednesday, the social media was flooded with reactions. While some urged Rahul Gandhi to take back his decision to step down as Congress chief, others hoped that his decision will take the grand old party in the right direction and revive it.

In his open resignation letter, Rahul Gandhi urged the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to entrust a group of people with the task of finding a new president. The 49-year-old leader highlighted the need for the Congress to “radically transform itself”.

“As President of the Congress Party, I am responsible for the loss of the 2019 election. Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress President. Rebuilding the party requires hard decisions and numerous people will have to be made accountable for the failure of 2019. It would be unjust to hold others accountable but ignore my own responsibility as President of the party,” Rahul Gandhi said in his letter.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions over Rahul Gandhi’s resignation

While, there are reports that veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora may be appointed as interim Congress chief till the new president is elected, the 90-year-old said he is yet to be informed about any such decision so far.

