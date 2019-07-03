Rahul Gandhi resignation: Congress leaders urge him to reconsider decision, BJP says it’s party’s internal matter

Congress leader Motilal Vora (ANI)

As Rahul Gandhi officially announced his resignation from the Congress president post on Wednesday, leaders from various parties have come out with opinion about the decision. While Congress leaders have urged him to reconsider the move, BJP refrained from commenting describing it as Congress’ internal decision.

Speculations are rife that senior Congress leader Motilal Vora may be appointed as interim president of the party till the new party president takes over. While pointing out that he did not have any idea of the decision Vora said that the party will urge Gandhi to take back his resignation whenever the next Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is held. “We will once again request Rahul Gandhi to continue as the president of the party, whenever Congress Working Committee (CWC) holds a meeting,” Vora was quoted by ANI as saying.

His party colleague Salman Khurshid said that even if Rahul Gandhi resigns, he will continue to remain a respectable leader of the party and will continue to have the confidence of party workers. “He left the office of party president, he doesn’t cease to be our leader. Sonia Gandhi isn’t president anymore but she remains our leader. By way of natural standing they’ll continue to have admiration, affection, the confidence of party workers in them,” Khurshid said.

The BJP, however, distanced itself from the development and said it was Congress’ internal matter. Speaking to ANI, party spokesperson Nalin Kohli said, “It is upto him whether he continues or resigns.There are 2 types of parties, one like the BJP which is run by democracy, on the other hand you have family driven parties like the Congress. So it is for them to decide, we have no role”.

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah appreciated Gandhi’s move saying he can become the party president at a later stage. Welcoming the move, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah said at least Rahul Gandhi stood by his decision. Hoping that he will work for the development of the party, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said, “Mubarak Ho (congratulations), that he stood by his decision. He’s young, he can become president again in future. He had always wanted someone else in that position, I can’t say that defeat did this. I think he’ll now work towards building the party.