Rahul Gandhi removes ‘Congress president’ as his designation from Twitter profile

Published: July 3, 2019 5:56:41 PM

Asserting that he is no longer the Congress president, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said in a letter that it had been an honour to serve the party whose values and ideals have served as the "lifeblood of this beautiful nation".

Rahul Gandhi has removed ‘Congress president’ as his designation from his Twitter profile, barely an hour after he posted his resignation letter on the microblogging site on Wednesday. His profile now reads – “This is the official account of Rahul Gandhi | Member of the Indian National Congress | Member of Parliament.”

As president of the Congress, he said he was responsible for the party’s loss in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. “Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress president,” he said in an open letter shared on Twitter.

Gandhi, who suggested that the Congress Working Committee be entrusted with the task of finding a new party president and it would not be correct for him to select his successor, also said he owes the country and his organisation a debt of tremendous gratitude and love.

