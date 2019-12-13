Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise, says govt deflecting attention from Northeast protests against CAB

Addressing reporters outside the Parliament, Gandhi said, “Just to deflect attention from protests in North East, this is being made an issue by BJP.” (PTI File Photo)

Amid massive uproar over his remarks on rising rapes in the country, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday refused to apologise for his comments and hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of trying to deflect attention from protests in the North East against the Citizenship Act.

Addressing reporters outside the Parliament, Gandhi said, “I have a clip on my phone in which Narendra Modi ji is calling Delhi a ‘rape capital’, will tweet it so that everyone can see. Just to deflect attention from protests in North East, this is being made an issue by BJP.”

Gandhi also tweeted an old video clip in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be seen calling Delhi a ‘rape capital’ while addressing a public rally in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi also sought apology

Modi should apologise. 1. For burning the North East. 2. For destroying India’s economy. 3. For this speech, a clip of which I’m attaching. pic.twitter.com/KgPU8dpmrE — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 13, 2019

At a poll rally in Jharkhand on Thursday, Gandhi had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of ‘Make in India’ has failed and instead, there is ‘rape in India’, an apparent reference to rising incidents of crime against women in the country.

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi, Congress in Godda, Jharkhand: Narendra Modi had said ‘Make in India’ but nowadays wherever you look, it is ‘Rape in India’. In Uttar Pradesh Narendra Modi’s MLA raped a woman, then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word. (12.12.19) pic.twitter.com/WnXBz8BUBp — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2019

Gandhi’s remarks on rape were at the centre of furious protests in the Lok Sabha on the last day of the winter session on Friday. Led by Amethi MP and Union minister Smriti Irani, leaders of the ruling BJP including Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and Locket Chatterjee barged into the well of the House, protesting and demanding an apology from Gandhi.

Tearing into Gandhi, Irani said he has insulted the women and people of India and claimed his remarks were akin to “inviting people to rape women”.

The proceedings of the House were adjourned twice amid uproar over Gandhi’s reported remarks about rape in the country. Union minister Rajnath Singh said that such members do not have the moral right to be in the House.

DMK leader Kanimozhi defended Gandhi and said, “PM said ‘Make in India’, which we respect, but what is happening in country? That is what Rahul Gandhi intended to say. Unfortunately, Make in India is not happening and women in the country are being raped. This is a concern.”

Both the Houses were adjourned sine die.