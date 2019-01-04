Rahul Gandhi reacts on Ayodhya issue; says Ram Mandir shouldn’t be the agenda for elections

Gandhi’s comments came after Supreme Court once again deferred the hearing of Ram Temple dispute case Friday.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday said that Ram Mandir construction should not be an agenda for elections, news channel India Today reported. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Gandhi said that the issue is sub-judice and law will take its own course. Gandhi’s comments came after Supreme Court once again deferred the hearing of Ram Temple dispute case Friday. Days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also said that any further action on Ram Temple could only be taken after a decision from the apex court. “Let the judicial process take its own course. Don’t weigh it in political terms. Let the judicial process be over. After the judicial process is over, whatever be our responsibility as a government, we are ready to make all efforts,” Modi had said in an interview with news agency ANI. A number of right-wing Hindutva organisations have demanded bringing an ordinance for construction of Ram Temple over the disputed land. However, Modi’s statement put a full stop on the matter.

After begining the hearing on Friday, the Supreme Court said that an appropriate bench constituted by it will pass an order on January 10 for fixing the date of hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute title case. “Further orders will be passed by an appropriate bench on January 10 for fixing the date for hearing the matter,” a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul said. The CJI led bench passed the order in 30 seconds, news agency PTI reported.

Now, a three-judge bench will hear as many as 14 appeals filed against a 2010 Allahabad High Court judgement. The HC verdict in 2010, delivered in four civil suits, had partitioned 2.77-acre land equally among the three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla Virajman.

During the conversation, Gandhi also spoke to reporters on the issue of Rafale deal. He said if his party comes to power in 2019, a criminal investigation will be launched into the Rafale deal and the accused will be punished. The Congress chief also urged Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to answer the questions raised by the Congress on the multi-million dollar fighter jet deal. “We and the entire opposition want that when defence minister speaks on the PM’s behalf, the questions raised by us should be answered,” Gandhi told reporters.

The Congress boss is also scheduled to visit his Lok Sabha constituency of Amethi today where he will meet local people and attend multiple programmes. Gandhi will be in Amethi on January 4 and 5 hold ‘corner meetings’ in Salon and visit Pareshdepur, Naseerabad, Paraiya Namaksar and Gauriganj areas on Friday. The Congress president is also expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the Gauriganj Zila Adhivakta Sangh and inaugurate the Adhivakta Bhawan, built from the MPLAD funds. In his second day, Congress president will travel to Musafirkhana tehsil, Jagdishpur and Tiloyi, where he will meet the family members of late Shiv Pratap Singh, veteran Congress leader who passed away last week.