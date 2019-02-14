Rahul Gandhi rally LIVE: Congress president to kickstart party’s Lok Sabha campaign in Gujarat today

  1. Home
By: | Updated:Feb 14, 2019 7:39 am

Rahul Gandhi live today: This is Rahul Gandhi's first visit to Gujarat after 2017 Assembly polls. In 2014, the Congress had drawn blank in the state.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Gujarat on Thursday to kick-start his party’s campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The Congress president will address ‘Jan Akrosh Rally’ at Laldungri village of Valsad district. The rally will be held in afternoon.

Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi informed that this will be Rahul Gandhi’s first visit to the state after 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls when he had campaigned vigorously, travelling across the length and breadth of the BJP-ruled state. While the BJP retained power in the state by winning 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly, the Congress managed to improve its tally from 60 to 77.

Rahul’s visit is expected to give a boost to the party cadre in the run up to the general elections. Meanwhile, the party is also likely to organise its Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in the state before the Lok Sabha elections.

 

07:39 (IST)14 Feb 2019
The ‘Jan Akrosh Rally’ will be held at Laldungri in Valsad district. The rally will start at 1 pm. The party has called its workers across from the state to Valsad for Rahul Gandhi's rally.

In the previous Lok Sabha polls held in 2014, the Congress had drawn a blank Gujarat. The BJP had won all 26 parliamentary seats. In 2009, the Congress had won 11 seats. Incidentally, Valsad is the same place from where his grandmother Indira Gandhi and father Rajiv Gandhi had kicked-off campaign in 1980 and 1985, respectively. In 2004 as well, Rahul's mother Sonia Gandhi had kicked-off Congress' campaign from south Gujarat with favourable outcomes.
