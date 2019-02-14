Rahul Gandhi rally LIVE: Congress president to kickstart party’s Lok Sabha campaign in Gujarat today

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Gujarat on Thursday to kick-start his party’s campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The Congress president will address ‘Jan Akrosh Rally’ at Laldungri village of Valsad district. The rally will be held in afternoon.

Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi informed that this will be Rahul Gandhi’s first visit to the state after 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls when he had campaigned vigorously, travelling across the length and breadth of the BJP-ruled state. While the BJP retained power in the state by winning 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly, the Congress managed to improve its tally from 60 to 77.

Rahul’s visit is expected to give a boost to the party cadre in the run up to the general elections. Meanwhile, the party is also likely to organise its Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in the state before the Lok Sabha elections.