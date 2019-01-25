Rahul Gandhi rally in Odisha today: Congress president to address massive public meeting in Bhubaneswar

Rahul Gandhi rally live: Congress president to address rally in Bhubaneswar

Rahul Gandhi rally in Bhubaneswar: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar on Friday to address a public meeting. The rally will be organised at the Tamando Mini Stadium on the outskirts of the city. According to Congress’ Odisha in-charge Jitendra Singh, the Congress president will reach the city in morning around 10:30 and the rally venue by 2.30 pm. He will remain in the city till 5 pm.

Singh informed that Rahul will also meet party workers and take stock of party’s preparation in the run-up to the upcoming general election and assembly election. He will also meet intellectual at different venues from all walks of life.

The Congress leader also informed that Rahul will visit the state twice in February to hold rallies.

Rahul’s visit assumes significance as Odisha is preparing for a twin elections to the state assembly and the Lok Sabha later this year. His visit comes days after two back-to-back tours of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Odisha. The Prime Minister had visited the state on December 24 and January 5.

Congress’ state unit president Niranjan Patnaik said that Rahul Gandhi will also meet farmers, civil society members, officials of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and intellectuals during his visit. He said that elaborate arrangements have been made for Rahul’s rally.

Before flying to Bhubaneswar rally on Friday, the Congress chief was in his parliamentary constituency Amethi for the last two days. Rahul Gandhi is also expected to visit Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj for a holy bath in Sangam.

On January 28 and February 3, the Congress president will hold massive rallies in Bhubaneswar and Raipur, respectively.

With Lok Sabha polls inching closer, the Congress chief is holding multiple rallies to up the ante against the ruling BJP-led NDA government. According to multiple media reports, a total of 13 rallies have been planned in the coming weeks in Uttar Pradesh alone where the party aims to revive its lost political ground ahead of the general elections.