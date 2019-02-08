Rahul Gandhi press conference on Rafale LIVE: PM Modi directly involved in Rafale scam, claims Congress president

Rahul Gandhi Press Conference in Bhopal About Rafale Live: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Madhya Pradesh on Friday where he will address a farmers’ rally at the BHEL Jamboree Maidan in Bhopal. According to Congress’ media cell coordinator Narendra Saluja, during the thanksgiving rally, farmers will felicitate Rahul for the farm loan waiver decision announced by Congress-led government under Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Rahul Gandhi had during the campaign for the Assembly polls Madhya Pradesh last year, had promised a farm loan waiver if Congress gets majority in the state Legislative Assembly.
According to the Madhya Pradesh government’s claim, Rs 50,000 crore farm loan waiver scheme titled ‘Jai Kisan Rin Mukti Yojana’ will benefit 50-55 lakh farmers in the state. Under the scheme, loans up to Rs 2 lakh of eligible farmers are to be waived off. The government has said that farmers will start receiving benefits of the waiver in their bank accounts from February 22.
All top Congress leaders from the state including CM Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijays Singh are expected to share the stage.
Highlights
Met Manohar Parrikar, but didn't discuss Rafale: Rahul
Replying to a question about his meeting with Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar recently, Rahul clarified that he met with Parrikar at his residence but didn't discuss about Rafale deal. "I said I met Manohar Parrikar ji, but there was no discussion on Rafale. It was just a courtesy visit to inquire about his health," he said.
PM Modi robbed IAF's Rs 30,000 crore, says Congress president
Rahul said that PM Modi himself robbed Air Force's Rs 30,000 crore and gave it to Anil Ambani, we have been raising this since 1 year. Now a report has come where Defence Ministry officials say that PM was holding parallel negotiations with France government.
PM Modi guilty in Rafale deal, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that Anil Ambani's firm was made an offset partner in the Rafale deal al the recommendation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The Prime Minister was guilty in Rafale deal," he said.
Rahul Gandhi rally in Bhopal: Posters describe Congress president as Ram bhakt
Several posters appeared in the city on Thursday describing Congress president Rahul Gandhi as 'Ram Bhakt'. Rahul is slated to visit Bhopal to address thanksgiving rally of farmers' for showing faith in the Congress leadership in the last year's assembly polls.
Rahul Gandhi rally in Bhopal: Over 2 lakh farmers' to attend
Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi has claimed that more than two lakh farmers from the state are likely to participate in the rally. Chaturvedi said that all arrangements are in place for Congress president's rally. He said that the Congress has fulfiled its election promise of loan waiver to the farmers' of the state.
Congress president is currently addressing media party office in Delhi. He has reiterated his Rafale charges alleging Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stolen defence forces money and handed over it Anil Ambani whose firm is an offset partner in the Rafale deal.
