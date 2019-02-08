Rahul Gandhi Press Conference on Rafale Live: PM Modi directly involved in Rafale scam, claims Congress president

Rahul Gandhi Press Conference in Bhopal About Rafale Live: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Madhya Pradesh on Friday where he will address a farmers’ rally at the BHEL Jamboree Maidan in Bhopal. According to Congress’ media cell coordinator Narendra Saluja, during the thanksgiving rally, farmers will felicitate Rahul for the farm loan waiver decision announced by Congress-led government under Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Rahul Gandhi had during the campaign for the Assembly polls Madhya Pradesh last year, had promised a farm loan waiver if Congress gets majority in the state Legislative Assembly.

According to the Madhya Pradesh government’s claim, Rs 50,000 crore farm loan waiver scheme titled ‘Jai Kisan Rin Mukti Yojana’ will benefit 50-55 lakh farmers in the state. Under the scheme, loans up to Rs 2 lakh of eligible farmers are to be waived off. The government has said that farmers will start receiving benefits of the waiver in their bank accounts from February 22.

All top Congress leaders from the state including CM Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijays Singh are expected to share the stage.