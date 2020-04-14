Rahul Gandhi raises shortage of testing kits, says ‘India in company of Laos, Niger, Honduras’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that ramping up testing is crucial in the fight against the deadly virus. File Photo ANI

On a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the nation’s response to the coronavirus crisis and said it was better placed than most developed nations because of the government’s timely actions, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raked up the issue of shortage of coronavirus testing kits in the country. In a tweet shared from his official handle, Rahul said that testing is the biggest problem the country is facing and accused the government of delaying the decision to buy testing kits.

Rahul alleged that India is testing only 149 persons per 10 lakh that matches the numbers clocked by countries like Laos, Niger and Honduras.

Rahul’s comparison of India with countries like Laos, Niger and Honduras comes in the backdrop of the government’s claims that India has, to some extent, managed to contain the virus spread when compared to countries like the United States, Italy and some other European nations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also invited praise from world leaders including US President Donald Trump and the World Health Organization for timely measures to check the spread of the virus in the country.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the government have highlighted this to claim that the country under the leader of Narendra Modi has confronted the virus in the strongest possible manner while trying to ensure minimum suffering for the people .

“India delayed the purchase of testing kits and is now critically short of them. With just 149 tests per million Indians, we are now in the company of Laos (157), Niger (182) & Honduras (162),” he said. The former Congress president further said that ramping up testing is crucial in the fight against the deadly virus.

“Mass testing is the key to fighting the virus. At present we are nowhere in the game,” he tweeted.

During his address to the nation today, PM Narendra Modi also made a reference to America which is the worst-hit country in the world by the virus. He said that “it is not right to compare our situation with any other country” but “it is also true that if we look at Corona-related figures in the world’s big, powerful countries, India today is in a very well-managed position”.

“A month, month and a half ago, several countries had been almost at par with India in terms of Corona infection. But today, Corona cases in those countries are 25 to 30 times than that of India. Thousands of people have tragically died in those countries. Had India not adopted a holistic and integrated approach, taking quick and decisive action; the situation in India today would have been completely different,” the PM added.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, over 300 people have lost their lives in the country while more than 10,000 are infected. Globally, the virus has claimed over 1 lakh lives and infected nearly 20 lakh.