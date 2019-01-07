Rahul Gandhi raises cash crunch at HAL after Nirmala Sitharaman busts no contract theory

Minutes after Sitharaman responded to Gandhi’s challenge to prove the contracts given to HAL, Rahul put out a tweet saying: “That HAL doesn’t have enough cash to pay salaries, isn’t surprising.”

Moments after Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman confirmed contracts worth crores to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday shifted the issue from signing of the deal to the financial situation of the state-run aerospace giant. Minutes after Sitharaman responded in the House to his challenge to prove the contracts given to HAL, Rahul Gandhi put out a tweet saying: “That HAL doesn’t have enough cash to pay salaries, isn’t surprising.”

He further writes: “Anil Ambani has Rafale. He now needs HAL’s brilliant talent pool to deliver on his contracts. Without salaries, HAL’s best engineers & scientists will be forced to move to AA’s venture.” Rahul Gandhi was not present when the Defence Minister gave out the details of the numbers of orders that are at various stages and some of them are already signed.

Later, the Congress president in a press briefing reiterated his charges and asked why the government was not giving HAL its dues. He further said that the Congress was trying to protect HAL and would not allow Rs 30,000 crores of people’s money to be given to Ambani. “The strategy of the government is to weaken HAL, do not give it money, destroy India’s strategic capability and give “gift” to Anil Ambani,” Rahul Gandhi alleged.

Gandhi also said that Sitharaman should not be called the Defence minister as she was ‘acting like a spokesperson of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’. “The Prime Minister should tell the country whether Air Force objected to the deal for 36 Rafale,” Gandhi said.

The Congress President also said that he wanted 15 minutes with PM Narendra Modi for a debate on Rafale. “The country will know the truth”.