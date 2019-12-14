Will take him 100 births to match Savarkar’s patriotism: BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra. (Photo/ANI)

BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi: Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi for refusing to apologise for his ‘rape in India’ remark, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday said that the Congress leader has crossed all limits of dignity. Party national spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed Rahul Gandhi for referring to Veer Savarkar in his speech at Congress Bharat Bachao rally in Delhi today.

Patra accused Rahul Gandhi of speaking like Pakistan over Article 370 and Citizenship law and other matters.

“Even if Rahul Gandhi takes 100 births he can’t be Rahul Savarkar. Savarkar was ‘Veer’, patriot and had sacrificed. The language Rahul Gandhi uses for Article 370, air strike, surgical strike, CAB is Pakistan’s language. He can’t be ‘Veer’ or be at par with Savarkar,” Patra told news agency ANI.

“If he (Rahul Gandhi) wants a new name, then today onward BJP will call him by the name of ‘Rahul thoda sharam kar‘. He should actually have a little shame, a person who compares ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’ has crossed all limits of shame and dignity,” he went on to add.

The BJP leader’s outburst came shortly after Rahul Gandhi, during his speech at the mega Ramlila Maidan rally, said he will never apologise for speaking the truth.

“My name is not Rahul Savarkar, my name is Rahul Gandhi and I will never apologise for speaking truth. Narendra Modi and Amit Shah must apologise to the country for destroying India’s economy,” a furious Rahul Gandhi said.

He also accused PM Modi of singlehandedly destroying country’s economy. “It is Prime Minister himself and not India’s enemies who has destroyed our economy and (he) still calls himself a patriot,” the former Congress president said.