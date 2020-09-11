Rahul Gandhi questioning Modi govt over economy, border tension justified: Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot. (file pic)

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday came out in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi who has been severely critical of the Modi government over the GDP slump, shutting down of industries and unemployment. Pilot said that issues flagged by Rahul are justified.

Pilot said that industries are shutting down across the length and breadth of the country due to bad decisions taken by the government. He said that the economic scenario of the country is today grim and people are losing their jobs.

“The issues raised by Rahul Gandhiji are justified. The country is facing an economic crisis, industries are shutting down, 2.10 crore people have lost their jobs, salaries are being cut and on the other hand, China is entering our territory,” said the former Rajasthan deputy CM.

He also lashed out at the government over tension between India and China in Ladakh. Pilot said that the BJP is talking about other issues to divert people’s attention from the border tension between the two Asian giants.

“The entire country will be with the government if it takes any action,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi has been vocal against the Modi government over several issues including the Chinese aggression on the India-China border, job loss, GDP slump, and poor handling of Covid-19 situation.