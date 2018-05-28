Rahul Gandhi put foreign trip before Karnataka cabinet? Here’s why Kumaraswamy looks miffed!

CM said that he was at the ‘mercy’ of the Congress and not the 6.5 crore people of Karnataka.

The cabinet formation in the state of Karnataka can be delayed by another week as Congress President is out of the country with UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi for almost a week, reports have said. The Congress chief is out of the country for his mother’s treatment and the names for the Karnataka cabinet may not get finalised before he flies back to the country. On Sunday, Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy met Rahul Gandhi but talks remained inconclusive. The same day, Gandhi embarked on a foreign trip, giving an opportunity to the Opposition forces to target his party.

Tweeting from its official Twitter handle, BJP asked if Gandhi can ensure a cabinet in Karnataka before leaving. “Women of Karnataka also await Cabinet formation so that the state Govt can start serving them. Can you ensure Karnataka gets a working Govt before you leave? Everyone on social media hopes that you will keep us entertained from there too :-)” the saffron party tweeted. Meanwhile, Shahzad Poonawalla, a rebel Congress leader alleged that Congress chief put his trip before people of Karnataka.

“No cabinet in Karnataka yet! Rahul Gandhi has put his vacation before the people of Karnataka… CM Kumaraswamy has put Rahul Gandhi before the people of Karnataka… That’s what happens when you dynasts steal the mandate from the back door. People always lose!” Poonawalla said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also made a rather unpleasant statement ahead of his meeting. The newly elected CM said that he was at the ‘mercy’ of the Congress and not the 6.5 crore people of Karnataka. He added that his government had not received the full mandate which his party had sought in the assembly elections.

Reiterating his statement today, Kumaraswamy said, “I am at mercy of Congress. I am responsible for development of state, that is different. I have to do my job as CM, I have to take permission from Congress leaders, without their permission I can’t do anything, they have given me support.”

On Congress’ part, senior leader from Karnataka and leader of the party in Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said that a decision will be taken by the high command. “High command will take decision. We, being a national party, supported JD(S) – a regional party, to uphold Constitutional principles and democracy. Keeping everything in mind, there ought to be a ‘give and take’ equation,” Kharge said.

While responding to questions on “cracks” in the Congress-JD(S) coalition, AICC spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohail said that when there is an internal democracy, partners has a right to raise issues and these cannot be termed as “cracks”.

As per a report by Press Trust of India, Congress and the JD(S) are at loggerheads over the allocation of key portfolios such as Finance, Home, Public Works Department (PWD) and Power, Irrigation and Urban Development. The Congress is waiting for the JD(S) to come out with its list of portfolios. Kumaraswamy too has admitted that there were some “issues” over the allocation of portfolios with the coalition partner. Kumaraswamy had taken the oath of Chief Minister on May 23, along with G Parameshwara of the Congress, who took oath as the deputy chief minister.