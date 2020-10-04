Rahul Gandhi promises to scrap farm laws if Congress comes to power in Centre

Rahul Gandhi suggested that there was no need to introduce such laws amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday promised to scrap the recently-passed farm laws when his party is elected back to power in Centre. Speaking at a rally organised to protest against the farm laws, Rahul Gandhi said: “I give you a guarantee that the day Congress party comes to power, we will scrap these three black laws and throw them in a waste paper basket.”

He suggested that there was no need to introduce such laws amid the coronavirus pandemic. “What was the need to implement these laws amid COVID-19? What was the haste? If you had to implement it you should have discussed it in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The prime minister says these laws are being framed for farmers. If that’s the case, then why didn’t you (government) discuss openly in the House,” Gandhi said while addressing the rally at Moga in Punjab.

“If farmers are happy with these laws then why are they protesting across the nation? Why is every farmer in Punjab protesting?” asked Rahul Gandhi. This statement comes hours after Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that there were no protests in the country over farm laws except for the state of Punjab. Responding to a question, Javadekar said: “Where are no protests happening in India other than in Punjab? That too is happening because of their government otherwise it has ended everywhere. In reality, farmers have welcomed the farm Bills.”