Rahul Gandhi promises food park in Amethi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi meets with party workers and general public in Rae Bareli. (Twitter)

People gathered in a large number to meet Rahul Gandhi outside his guest house in Raebareli. The Congress president, who is on a two-day visit to Amethi and Raebareli, promised that food park will be built in Raebareli.

“We had promised loan waivers and we implemented that, I don’t lie, unlike Narendra Modi. I want to promise you that food park which was halted by Modi ji, will be built here in Amethi, 101%”, said Congress president while addressing the gathering in Raebareli. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is the Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Raebareli constituency.

On the first day of his visit, Gandhi announced the appointment of his sister Priyanka Gandhi as general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East on Wednesday. He said that she has been given the target of ensuring that the Congress forms the next government in UP.

During his visit, he also criticised the PM Narendra Modi-led government over the Rafale deal and accused Modi of “waiving” industrialists’ loans, charges countered earlier by the government.

Looking at reviving the grand old party in the northern state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi said that in the Lok Sabha polls, Congress will contest with full strength, without taking a backward step.