Rahul Gandhi promises farm loan waiver if Congress voted to power in Rajasthan

Speaking at an election rally in Jaisalmer district’s Pokhran Assembly constituency, Gandhi said he had said the same thing in Punjab and Karnataka elections and the Congress governments there have waived loans of farmers.

Going all out to woo farmers in Rajasthan, Congress President Rahul Gandhi Monday promised farm loan waiver in ten days if the party forms government in the state.

“You are going to make Congress party’s government in the state. Within ten days of government formation, Congress will waive farmers’ loan in the state,” he said. “You can ask any farmer in those states. I do not make false promises. Whatever I say I do. We will do what we are saying from this stage,” he said.