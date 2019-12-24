Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, on way to Meerut to meet kin of protesters killed in CAA protests, stopped by police

By: |
Meerut | Published: December 24, 2019 3:06:59 PM

The two had requested that they, along with another Congress leader, be allowed to meet the families, but were denied entry, Congress sources said in Delhi. The Gandhis were stopped near Partapur police station.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, CAA protests, Rahul Gandhi in meerut, priyanka gandhi vadra in meerutThe Gandhis were stopped near Partapur police station. (Twitter/ANI)

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were on Tuesday stopped by police from entering Meerut on their way to meet the families of those who died during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The two had requested that they, along with another Congress leader, be allowed to meet the families, but were denied entry, Congress sources said in Delhi. The Gandhis were stopped near Partapur police station. “We asked the police to show us order, but they did not show any order for stopping us and told us to return,” Rahul Gandhi told reporters.

At least five protesters died in Meerut alone. Later, senior state Congress leaders Imran Masood and Pankaj Malik met the victims’ families. A Congress spokesperson said that the Gandhis will again try to meet the families on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | Amid anti-CAA protests, Uddhav Thackeray says no detention centres in Maharashtra, Muslims need not fear

Priyanka Gandhi had on Sunday met the families of some of the protesters who died in Bijnor. Seventeen people are reported to have died in Uttar Pradesh during protests against the new citizenship law.

A four-member Trinamool Congress delegation, which was scheduled to meet the grieving families of those killed in Uttar Pradesh during protests over the new citizenship law, was also detained at Lucknow airport on Sunday afternoon.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, on way to Meerut to meet kin of protesters killed in CAA protests, stopped by police
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Jamia students say not convinced by PM Narendra Modi’s assurances on NRC, CAA
2New citizenship law against Constitution as it is based on religion: Yogendra Yadav
3Jharkhand government formation Live Updates: Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav congratulates Hemant Soren, swearing-in likely on Dec 28