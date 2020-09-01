Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra attack Modi government over economic slump

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slam Modi government over GDP slump.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the Modi government over the GDP slump, saying the ruining of the economy began with demonetisation and the government thereafter introduced one erroneous policy after another.

“GDP -23.9. The ruining of the country’s economy began with demonetisation. Since then, the government introduced one erroneous policy after another,” Rahul tweeted.

Rahul’s sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also lashed out at the Modi government over the poor state of economy. She alleged that the government was responsible for the slump in the economy.

“Rahul Gandhi had spoken of an economic tsunami six months ago, while the government announced a package just for show and look at the condition now,” she tweeted in Hindu.

“The BJP government has caused the slump in the economy,” she added.

The country’s economy suffered its worst slump on record in April-June quarter. The gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 23.9%.

आज से 6 महीने पहले राहुल गांधी जी ने आर्थिक सुनामी आने की बात बोली थी। कोरोना संकट के दौरान हाथी के दांत दिखाने जैसा एक पैकेज घोषित हुआ। लेकिन आज हालत देखिए।

जीडीपी @ -23.9% जीडीपी। भाजपा सरकार ने अर्थव्यवस्था को डुबा दिया।



Congress’ spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept demonetisation, GST and lockdown as ‘disaster strokes’.

“Modi ji, at least now accept that what you hailed as masterstrokes were actually ‘disaster strokes’ — demonetisation, faulty GST and lockdown,” he tweeted.