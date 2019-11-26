Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to meet P Chidambaram in Tihar Jail tomorrow

P Chidambaram is facing corruption and money laundering investigations by CBI and ED.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will meet former FInance minister P Chidambaram in Tihar Jail on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported today. Chidambaram has been in jail for over three months now. He was first arrested by the CBI in connection with the INX Media case and was subsequently taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate in the same case on money laundering charges. This will be the first time when Rahul and Priyanka will meet the former minister in jail.

Earlier in September, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh visited Tihar Jail to meet Chidambaram. After the meeting, Chidambaram asked his family members to tweet that he was honoured that Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh met him in jail. “I am honoured that Smt. Sonia Gandhi and Dr. Manmohan Singh called on me today. As long as the @INCIndia party is strong and brave, I will also be strong and brave,” he said.

Chidambaram is facing corruption and money laundering investigations by CBI and Enforcement Directorate. He was first arrested by the CBI and once the interrogation was over, the ED took him in custody on October 26. Chidamabaram has been granted bail by the Supreme Court in the first case registered by the CBI. However, the former minister is yet to secure bail in the ED case. This month, Chidamabaram moved a bail application but it was rejected by the Delhi High Court.

The case against Chidamabaram was first lodged by the CBI in May 2017. The probe agency alleged that Chidamabaram had allowed the INX Media Group to receive overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Finance Minister. He was not authorised to grant that clearance as only the Cabinet had the power to do so. Based on CBI’s findings, the ED too booked Chidambaram and lodged a money-laundering case in 2017.