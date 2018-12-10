Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi leased out Delhi farmhouse to NSEL scam accused Jignesh Shah’s firm in 2013

Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi

The firm promoted by Jignesh Shah, who was arrested by CBI in a case of alleged cheating, rented a farmhouse owned by Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi in 2013. Shah’s Financial Technologies (India) Ltd (FTIL) signed an 11-month lease agreement to rent the Indira Gandhi Farm House in Mehrauli at a monthly rent of Rs 6.7 lakh, The Indian Express reported. This happened at a time when the then Congress-led UPA government was probing a case of alleged market irregularities involving National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL). NSEL was promoted by FTIL.

According to the lease agreement, FTIL rented the farmhouse with an intention to use it for the company’s guests and officers, the IE report said. An “interest free deposit of Rs 40.20 lakh vide two separate cheques of Rs 20.10 lakh” was provided by FTIL, the report added.

The rent agreement inked between FTIL and Rahul and Priyanka is dated February 1, 2013. This is nearly 10 months after NSEL received a show-cause notice for alleged violation of norms. It was in July 2013 that the alleged irregularities surrounding the NSEL became public. The agreement ended in October 2013, two months before the lease would have expired on December 31, 2013.

Both FTIL and the Congress, however, clarified that this was nothing but a “routine business transaction”.

Congress told IE that the then UPA government at the Centre and the Congress-NCP coalition government in Maharashtra had taken “decisive civil and criminal action” against FTIL, Shah and other entities associated with him.

On November 29, The Enforcement Directorate wrote to FTIL, which is now called 63 Moons Technologies Ltd, and sought details of its agreement with the Gandhis, the IE report says.

Shah has been facing numerous CBI probes in various cases. Earlier in March this year, the CBI has registered a fresh case against former Multi Commodity of India Ltd (MCX) MD Jignesh Shah for allegedly facilitating nationwide exchange status for the MCX, according to reports