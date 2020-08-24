‘Rahul Gandhi personally clarified’: Kapil Sibal withdraws tweet slamming former Congress president’s ‘colluding with BJP’ remark

Kapil Sibal withdraws tweet attacking Rahul Gandhi over ‘colluding with BJP ’ remark.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday afternoon withdrew his comment which he had made in the wake of reports that Rahul Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting alleged that leaders who have written to Sonia Gandhi for organisational overhaul were “colluding with the BJP”.

“Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him. I therefore withdraw my tweet,” Sibal tweeted in a bid to put an end to the row over the “colluding with BJP” remark.

News agency ANI earlier reported that Rahul during the CWC meeting said that the August 7 dated letter to Sonia Gandhi about party leadership was written at a time when the Congress government in Rajasthan was facing a crisis and that the right place to discuss such matters was the CWC meeting and not the media. He then went on to say this was done in collusion with BJP.

Rahul’s remark was widely reported in the media, prompting Sibal to take to Twitter to slam the former Congress president. Sibal said he has never made a statement in favour of the saffron party on any issue in the last 30 years.

Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him . I therefore withdraw my tweet . — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) August 24, 2020

“Rahul says ‘we are colluding with BJP’. Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party. Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP government. Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue. Yet ‘we are colluding with the BJP’!” Sibal tweeted.

Senior Congress leader and leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, also lashed out at Rahul and offered to quit if charges are proven.

The party immediately fielded its spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala to clarify. He said that the former Congress chief did not make any such statement.

“Rahul Gandhi hasn’t said a word of this nature nor alluded to it. Please don’t be misled by false media discourse or misinformation being spread. But yes, we all need to work together in fighting the draconian Modi rule rather than fighting and hurting each other and the Congress,” he tweeted.

Sibal and Azad were among the 23 leaders who wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi seeking a full-time leadership that is active in the field and visible in party offices.

Sonia Gandhi led the Congress for 19 years from 1998 to 2017. She resigned from the post in July 2017 to allow her son Rahul Gandhi to head the party. But he resigned from the post after Congress’ defeat in the 2019 general elections, the consecutive loss in the national elections. Sonia was then made the interim president of the Congress.